Diana Taurasi re-signs with Mercury in multiyear deal

If she were to play in those Olympics she could potentially win a sixth gold medal, breaking a tie with former U.S. teammate Sue Bird for most all-time in the sport.

The 40-year-old Taurasi has won three WNBA titles in Phoenix and been honored as the league's MVP in 2009. She's averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in her career. Last season she was averaging 23.2 points after the All-Star break before having her season cut short by a quad injury.

She holds the franchise record in 16 categories and with 9,693 points in her career should go over the 10,000-point mark next season if she stays healthy.

Taurasi was an unrestricted free agent, but it was expected that she'd go back to Phoenix. The Mercury still need to re-sign Brittney Griner, who is also a free agent. The 6-foot-9 center announced in December when she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia that she planned to remain with Phoenix and play with the Mercury.

