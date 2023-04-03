DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper

DiCaprio testified that he met and befriended Low at a birthday party in Las Vegas in 2010. “I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia,” he said.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner answered questions on the witness stand calmly — occasionally deferring to a fuzzy memory on some details and dates. In addition to his relationship with Low, DiCaprio said he had known the defendant Michel since sometime in the 1990s when they met backstage after a Fugees concert.

Low was known for hosting lavish star-studded parties and group vacations on his private jet to events like the World Cup in Brazil. DiCaprio recounted one particular junket that involved flying to Australia to celebrate New Year's Eve, then flying to Las Vegas to celebrate a second time in one day. Michel was present on some of these trips, DiCaprio said.

Low became a regular contributor to DiCaprio's charitable foundation, and eventually Low floated the idea of providing the primary financing for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

DiCaprio said he had Low's funding and legitimacy carefully vetted before entering into a business relationship.

“I was given the green light by my team as well as my studio,” he said. “He was a legitimate business person wanting to invest in the movie.”

DiCaprio also recalled a “casual conversation” with Low in which Low told him he intended to make a large contribution to Obama's reelection campaign.

“It was a significant sum — something to the tune of $20-30 million," he testified. "I said, ‘Wow that’s a lot of money!'”

