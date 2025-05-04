Did you steal the sign? German pop star asks his fans to return hometown symbol

TOETENSEN, Germany (AP) — Did you steal the sign?
German pop star Dieter Bohlen is asking his fans to return a sign spelling out the name of his hometown of Toetensen.
The village in northern Germany outside Hamburg is famous, well, because of Bohlen. He's a singer, music producer, judge on Germany's version of "American Idol" and formerly half of German pop duo Modern Talking.
Bohlen believes the sign was taken by a fan as memorabilia, according to German news agency dpa.
He posted a video on Instagram Saturday where he stood in front of the empty signpost and promised a reward of a ticket to one of his concerts this fall for its return.
One fan's suggestion? Rename the town: Bohlensen.
