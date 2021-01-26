Different types of gambling, media converging for growth

David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, said combinations like these “seem to be the wave of the future.”

“With geographic expansion nearly complete in the U.S. — Texas is the biggest unserved market still out there — casino companies are looking to grow their revenues by expanding into new forms of gambling, (and) online and sports betting are the most prominent,” he said. “Even daily fantasy sports is seen as a viable route, as seen by recent moves by Bally’s and Caesars. The media partners get more content and more eyes on their product.”

Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade association, said deals like these are “a logical extension” of the industry's desire to keep pace with customer expectations.

"Responsibly growing these verticals will be essential to the industry’s continued success,” he said.

In a report last week, Morgan Stanley forecast a $15 billion market for sports betting and internet gambling by 2025, an increase of 27% over current levels. As much as $10 billion of that is likely to come from sports betting, the company said.

Most analysts expect at least half the country will have legal sports betting by the end of 2021, with continued expansion after that.

Morgan Stanley said sports betting and internet gambling revenue reached $3.1 billion in the U.S. last year, well outpacing its forecast of $2 billion. While some of the growth in online wagering was undoubtedly helped by months of casino closures during the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan Stanley says there's a durable market taking shape in these industries.

“We see legalized U.S. sports betting and iGaming as a once-in-a-generation shift for what was a mature gaming industry," Morgan Stanley wrote. “It is clear to us that Americans’ interest in sports and gambling should lead to higher revenue (per) adult than we previously expected.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.

In this July 2, 2020 photo, a man plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J. Gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing different forms of gambling together, including sports betting, casino gambling, internet gambling and daily fantasy sports, and partnering with media companies as they seek to increase revenue. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Credit: Wayne Parry Credit: Wayne Parry

In this July 2, 2020 photo, a woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J. Gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing different forms of gambling together, including sports betting, casino gambling, internet gambling and daily fantasy sports, and partnering with media companies as they seek to increase revenue. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Credit: Wayne Parry Credit: Wayne Parry