Diggs scores 3 TDs for Bills in 41-7 rout of Titans

The two-time defending AFC South champions face numerous questions about a defense that gave up 313 yards passing a week after allowing 238 yards rushing. Meantime, Henry and their offense continue to sputter.

The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge.

Injuries affected both teams, the most serious involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who hurt his neck in a troubling collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his limbs.

Otherwise, the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills continued making a splash in their second consecutive prime-time appearance, while at the same time easing frustrations of the past, including a 42-16 loss to Tennessee in 2020.

Still stung by memories of Allen being stuffed for no gain on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of the last season’s loss 34-31 loss in which Buffalo squandered a seven-point fourth-quarter lead, the Bills scored on their opening drive and never looked back.

Up 10-7, Allen and Diggs took over by connecting for two touchdowns spanning halftime. Faking left, Allen found Diggs in an opening for a 4-yard touchdown with a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Allen and Diggs then blew the game open by connecting on a 46-yard touchdown on Buffalo's first possession of the second half. Given time in the pocket, Allen threw a perfectly placed pass to Diggs, who reached out to catch the ball before tumbling head-first into the end zone.

The wheels fell off for the Titans, who were outscored 24-0 in the third quarter. Tennessee rookie Kyle Philips muffed a punt for a second consecutive week, and Ryan Tannehill threw interceptions on consecutive possessions.

Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched following Milano’s interception with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Rookie Malik Willis took over, and if Tannehill continues to struggle, Tennessee fans will want to see more of the young backup.

REMEMBERING SHOOTING VICTIMS

Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith asked fans for a moment of silence before the game to honor the memory of 10 people killed in shooting spree at a Buffalo supermarket in May.

“We stand united with the victims and the victims’ families,” Smith said.

“No one can erase their pain and suffering. But Buffalo, your acts of love and kindness will never be forgotten,” he added. “The national media, the national activists have all gone. But we are here right now. It is up to us to love these families. To be with them.”

INJURIES

Titans: LT Taylor Lewan did not return after hurting his right knee in the first quarter. ... RB Trenton Cannon did not return after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff. ... LB Ola Adeniyi hurt his wrist. ... LB Bud Dupree hurt his hip. ... The Titans elevated receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad some three weeks after he signed with the team.

Bills: S Micah Hyde sustained a neck injury. ... Milano did not return because of what was termed a stinger. ... DT Jordan Phillips hurt his hamstring. ... No. 2 WR Gabe Davis was inactive after hurting his ankle in practice on Saturday. ... DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were elevated from the practice squad to fill in for injured starter Ed Oliver (ankle) and backup Tim Settle (calf).

UP NEXT

Titans: Host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Bills: At the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Combined Shape Caption Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes