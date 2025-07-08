Breaking: Police seek public’s help after 4 shot near Fourth of July block party in Dayton

Diogo Jota was driving above the speed limit when he crashed, Spanish police believe

Spanish police say they believe Liverpool player Diogo Jota was driving over the speed limit when he and his brother died in a car crash last week
The site of the car accident in which Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother died in the north-western city of Zamora, Spain, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Fraile)

1 hour ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police believe Liverpool player Diogo Jota was driving over the speed limit when he and his brother died in a car crash last week.

Spain’s Civil Guard said on Tuesday that while their investigation into the cause of the crash last Thursday continues, they believe Jota was driving too fast when the Lamborghini veered off course after a tire burst.

Previously, the police had not said if Jota or his brother André Silva were driving. On Tuesday they said that it appeared Jota was.

The siblings died in the car when it burst into flames on an isolated section of highway early in the morning. Portuguese media reported Jota was heading to the northern Spanish city of Santander to take a ferry to England where he would rejoin Liverpool after being advised not to fly following a recent lung procedure.

Their funeral was held in Portugal on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

