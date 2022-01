Diplomacy, prayers: Things to know about the Ukraine crisis

Russia increased its pressure on the West, warning that it would quickly take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continue their "aggressive" policies.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc countries, a region Moscow still views as its sphere of interest.

Some of the demands, like the membership pledge, are nonstarters for NATO, creating a seemingly intractable stalemate that many fear can only end in a war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the United States to the demands. Those answers are expected this week — even though the U.S. and its allies have already made clear they will reject the top Russian demands.

___

UKRAINE DOWNPLAYS THE RISKS

Ukrainian officials have sought to calm nerves as tensions escalate.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that while the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine poses a threat, “their number is now insufficient for a large-scale offensive.”

“They are still missing some key military elements and systems to mount a big, full-scale offensive,” Kuleba told reporters.

He also noted that causing alarm could be an end in itself. Russia, he said, hopes to destabilize Ukraine by “spreading panic, raising pressure on Ukraine’s financial system and launching cyberattacks.”

___

HOPING FOR PEACE ON UKRAINE'S FRONT LINE

Soldiers and civilians in eastern Ukraine are waiting with helpless anticipation to see if war comes.

They understand that their fate is being decided by politicians in distant capitals. Even politicians in their own capital, Kyiv, have found themselves on the sidelines of several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy that so far have not yielded a breakthrough.

The battle-weary region has been fighting pro-Russia separatist fighters since 2014. It is an area close to where Russia has massed tens of thousands of soldiers in a troop buildup that U.S. President Joe Biden says could mount the largest invasion since World War II.

___

MORE DIPLOMACY

Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are holding diplomatic negotiations in Paris amid the growing worries that Russia could invade Ukraine.

The talks are taking place in the so-called “Normandy format," which helped to ease hostilities in 2015, a year after Putin ordered the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and the Russia-backed insurgency began in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow expects a “good frank” talk at the Paris meeting.

Several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and tensions escalated further this week.

___

BRITAIN CALLS FOR MORE HELP FOR UKRAINE

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has urged European nations to do more to support Ukraine, saying “we would like to see our allies do more to help supply defensive support to Ukraine.”

The U.K. has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in response to Russia massing troops near its border. It has ruled out sending combat troops, but Truss said Britain has “ruled nothing out in terms of sanctions.”

“In fact we’ll be legislating to toughen up our sanctions regime and make sure we are fully able to hit both individuals and companies and banks in Russia in the event of an incursion,” she told the BBC.

“What’s important is that all of our allies do the same, because it’s by collective action, by showing Vladimir Putin we’re united, that we will help deter a Russian incursion.”

___

GERMAN HELMETS

Among the NATO allies, Germany in particular has faced calls to help Ukraine more and been faulted for a perception that it prioritizing its economic ties with Russia over Ukraine's security.

Amid that backdrop, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany will deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine following a request from the country’s embassy.

She said that it was “a very clear signal that we stand by your side.” Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said he couldn’t give a timeline for the delivery.

Germany has said that it won’t deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine. Collatz said an Estonian request for authorization to supply old German howitzers to Kyiv is still being examined.

___

A DAYLONG PRAYER AT THE VATICAN

Pope Francis prayed that political leaders put aside personal interests and let dialogue prevail amid concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Francis kicked off a daylong prayer for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday with a special appeal at the end of his weekly general audience. “Please, never again war,” Francis said.

“May our prayer and invocations to the heavens touch the hearts and minds of those responsible on Earth, that they make dialogue prevail and that the good of all be put before interests of one side,” he said. “Let us insistently ask the Lord that in this land may fraternity overcome wounds, fears and divisions.”

Noting that Thursday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, Francis said Ukrainians had suffered tremendous cruelties during World War II.

“They deserve peace,” he said.

Caption In this photo provided by Vayar Military Agency on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Belarusian military vehicles gather preparing to attend Belarusian and Russian joint military drills in Belarus. Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. (Vayar Military Agency Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Vayar Military Agency on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Belarusian military vehicles gather preparing to attend Belarusian and Russian joint military drills in Belarus. Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. (Vayar Military Agency Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Ukrainian servicemen patrol a street toward the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Verkhnotoretske village in Yasynuvata district, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Ukrainians in the country's east are likely to be on the front lines of war if it comes, but they are far from the people making decisions about their fate. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption FILE - Ukrainian servicemen patrol a street toward the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Verkhnotoretske village in Yasynuvata district, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Ukrainians in the country's east are likely to be on the front lines of war if it comes, but they are far from the people making decisions about their fate. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 24, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Roland Balik/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II Credit: Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 24, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. (Roland Balik/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II Credit: Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are processed through the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are processed through the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited