Diplomatic spat erupts between Balkan rivals Serbia, Croatia

Relations between Serbia and Croatia have remained tense since the breakup of the former Yugoslavia and the 1991-95 war in Croatia that erupted when its Serb minority, backed by Serbia, rebelled against Croatia's independence. More than 10,000 people were killed in the war.

Although the two nations have pledged to work to resolve remaining problems from the conflict — such as finding those still missing — occasional diplomatic spats have marred the postwar efforts. Serbia's populist authorities have insisted that Croatia's government has not done enough to acknowledge its World War II past, while Zagreb accuses Serbia of using the issue for internal politics and refusing to deal with own role in the 1990s' war.

“We see this as a provocation," Grlic Radman said. He added “such a visit is not sincere, it is not about honoring the victims" of the Jasenovac camp, where tens of thousands of Croatia's Serbs, Jews and Roma perished in brutal executions during the WWII rule of the pro-Nazi authorities.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist who supported the Serb rebellion in Croatia in the 1990s, has scheduled a press conference for Monday. He responded Sunday in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the Jasenovac monument.

“You (Croatia) just do your job! The Serbian people will live and never forget!” said Vucic.