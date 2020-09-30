Director Schele Williams is writing book on enslavement

“I remember learning about slavery in elementary school. My teacher read out loud about the Civil War and slavery as I sat transfixed by the accompanying illustrations,” she said. "I felt shame, isolated and othered seeing my ancestors in rags and shackles. I had so many questions but didn’t know where to begin. When my children came of age, I wanted them to hear about their history from me. So I searched for a children’s book about our enslaved ancestors but couldn’t find one . . . so I wrote it.”

Williams is directing the upcoming revival of “Aida,” the Elton John-Tim Rice musical, and previously served as associate director of “Motown: The Musical.” She is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, an advocacy organization which also includes Anna Deavere Smith, Audra McDonald and Wendell Pierce.