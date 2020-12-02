Discovery's reality-heavy streaming service launches in Jan.

The service will offer some originals like “90-Day Fiance” spinoff “90-Day Diaries” and “Long Island Medium” spinoff “Long Island Medium: There in Spirit.”

Verizon customers will get a year free of the service, similar to the deal that Verizon did when Disney Plus launched in late 2019.

Discovery Plus joins a slew of new streaming services started to challenge traditional TV providers and dominant streaming services like Hulu and Netflix over the past year, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock service. CBS recently rebranded its CBS All Access service as Paramount Plus, relaunching in 2021.

The service will role out in 25 countries in 2021 including Italy, Spain, U.K. and Ireland as well as India.