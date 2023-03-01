Dish Network still reeling from week-old ransomware attack

Ransomware gangs, which largely operate out of Russia, break into networks and sow malicious code. Before the criminals activate the ransomware, which paralyzes infected machines by encrypting data, they steal files. That increases their chances of obtaining extortion payments and helps explain why ransomware has become the leading global cybersecurity headache.

In an email Wednesday responding to questions from The Associated Press, Dish did not say when it expected to fully recover.

Instead, it sent the notice it had posted online, which said it discovered Monday that some data had been stolen. “It’s possible the investigation will reveal that the extracted data includes personal information.”

“The security of our customers’ data is important to us, and if we learn that information was compromised, we’ll take the appropriate steps and let any impacted customers know,” the notice added.

As of Dec. 31, Dish said it had 7.4 million satellite TV subscribers with 9.7 million PAY-TV and 2.3 million Sling TV subscribers. It also reported 8 million wireless subscribers.