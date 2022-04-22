dayton-daily-news logo
X

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill dissolving Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?
2
Russia says one died and 27 were left missing in Moskva fire
3
McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio
4
The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures
5
Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top