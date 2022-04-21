Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

Opponents of the new map chanted phrases about the suppression of Black voters as GOP lawmakers returned and passed both bills

"It was clear that our requests and proposed solutions were not going to be heard so he rushed it through," Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell said of the Disney measure.

The dispute with the company began with Disney's criticism of a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

In March, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and added that it would in turn support organizations working to oppose the new law. DeSantis and his fellow Republicans then lashed out at Disney, and have defended the law as reasonable.

“Disney and other woke corporations won’t get away with peddling their unchecked pressure campaigns any longer,” DeSantis wrote in a fundraising pitch Wednesday. “If we want to keep the Democrat machine and their corporate lapdogs accountable, we have to stand together now.”

Democrats have criticized the Disney proposal as clear retaliation against the company and warned that local homeowners could get hit with big tax bills if they have to absorb bond debt from Disney — although such details are far from clear.

Disney is one of Florida's biggest private employers, last year saying it had more than 60,000 workers in the state. It is not immediately clear how the company or local governments around its properties would be affected if the district was dissolved.

The creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and the control it gave Disney over 27,000 acres (11,000 hectares) in Florida, was a crucial element in the company’s plans to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Company officials said they needed autonomy to plan a futuristic city along with the theme park. The city never materialized, however; instead, it morphed into the Epcot theme park.

Combined Shape Caption Flanked by Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa and Rep. Michele K. Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., criticizes Gov. Ron DeSantis as "un-American" for targeting Disney with special session bills Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Democratic U.S. congressman is running for governor of Florida. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears Combined Shape Caption Flanked by Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa and Rep. Michele K. Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., criticizes Gov. Ron DeSantis as "un-American" for targeting Disney with special session bills Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Democratic U.S. congressman is running for governor of Florida. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears