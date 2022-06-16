Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss

Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful. In some parts of the Arab world, members of the LGBTQ community have been arrested and sentenced to prison. Some countries even maintain the death penalty.

The film's stars had called the earlier decision of the UAE disappointing.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating," Evans told The Associated Press earlier this week at the premiere of “Lightyear” in London. "It feels good to be a part of something that is making social progress, but it’s with this ribbon of bittersweet frustration that at the same time, there are still places that have not caught up.”

Studios have allowed censors to cut films in global distribution for content in the past, including in the Mideast market. Recently, Disney has faced protests from activists and its own staff over what they described as CEO Bob Chapek's slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in late March signed the bill, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The moment had been earlier cut from the film but was restored after Pixar employees protested Disney’s response to Florida’s bill.

