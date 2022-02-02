Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dispute over mask mandates in Virginia to be heard by judge

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school. Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Credit: Steve Helber

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school. Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school.

Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week in Arlington County seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.

On his first day in office last month, Youngkin issued an order that not only reversed a school mask mandate that has been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards.

The school boards say Youngkin's action usurps local authority and unnecessarily upends procedures that allowed schools to safely navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In Other News
1
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
2
High-voltage power cable kills 26 in Congo's capital
3
As Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in Ukraine
4
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
5
Thousands honor fallen Baltimore firefighters at memorial
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top