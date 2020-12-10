Disputed Western Sahara is in spotlight after US decision

PEACE EFFORTS

The territory is home to one of the U.N.’s longest running peace-keeping forces, in place since 1991 to monitor a cease-fire and help prepare for a referendum on the territory’s future — which has never taken place. Morocco has proposed wide-ranging autonomy for Western Sahara, but the Polisario Front says the local population has the right to a referendum. Fighting occasionally flares up, most recently a month ago when the Moroccan military launched an operation in the U.N.-patrolled Guerguerat border zone to clear a road it said was blocked by Polisario supporters.