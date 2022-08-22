Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl

“Once we confirmed it was indeed Kiely’s vehicle we immediately notified family, law enforcement and (the teen's) dad and grandpa were on scene within minutes,” Bishop said.

Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people, authorities have said. The campground is at the reservoir in the Sierra Nevada, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Her friend, Sami Smith was at the party with her and said Rodni had been planning to spend the night at the campground.

“I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far,” Smith told KOVR-TV.

Friends and family feared she had been kidnapped. Her phone had been out of service since the party, and her 2013 silver Honda CR-V had not been found.

Marine units from three local sheriff's offices searched the reservoir. The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies. Dozens of family and friends also searched and offered a $50,000 reward.

Adventures with Purpose's website says it has helped solve more than 20 missing person cold cases since 2019.

“We understand that the resource we provide with our unique skill set is rare and it is an honor to help agencies and families all across the nation," Bishop said. “We will be working together with authorities here to share this knowledge over the next couple of days.”

