Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Many caves in Thailand have shrines in spots considered holy.

While the monk was inside, heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm raised water levels inside the cave significantly, blocking the entrance and stranding the monk on high ground inside, Therayuth said.