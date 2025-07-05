Djokovic achieves another milestone with his 100th Wimbledon victory to join Navratilova and Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia dives to return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia dives to return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
24 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic became just the third player in Wimbledon history to reach 100 victories — after Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer — with his 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win in the third round over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday.

Djokovic, who has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, took control by winning nine consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set on Centre Court against his Serbian compatriot en route to his latest milestone.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, playing in his 20th Wimbledon tournament, will next face No. 11 Alex de Minaur for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, amassed 120 singles victories. Eight-time champion Federer reached 105 singles wins.

Djokovic made just eight unforced errors through two sets before Kecmanovic made him work for the victory in the third.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia sits on the grass after diving to return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

