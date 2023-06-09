Djokovic and Alcaraz meet in French Open semifinals; other matchup is Zverev vs. Ruud

Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, and Djokovic is No. 3. Each has dropped just one set along the way to the semifinals.

They've only faced off once before on tour — on red clay at the Madrid Masters in May 2022. Alcaraz won, round after beating Nadal and one round before beating Zverev for the title there.

It is a matchup worthy of a final, but is happening earlier than that in Paris because they were placed on the same half of the 128-player bracket via a random draw.

How about this for unusual circumstances: Both Djokovic and Alcaraz enter on lengthy Grand Slam winning streaks. Djokovic has won 19 matches in a row at majors, which includes titles at Wimbledon last July and the Australian Open this January.

During that span, though, there also was the U.S. Open, where Djokovic could not play because he was not allowed to travel to the United States at the time as a foreigner who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Alcaraz won that tournament, so he is unbeaten in his past 12 Slam matches.

