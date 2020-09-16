Djokovic behaves better in 1st match since US Open default

When Caruso impressed him — the Italian hit 13 winners to Djokovic’s 12 — Djokovic said, “Bravo.”

“It was a hot day against Caruso who already played three matches here, a clay court specialist. It was a very good test for me," Djokovic said. "I’m very pleased with the way I handled myself in important moments.”

Djokovic’s only testy moment came during the third game of the second set, which went to deuce seven times before Djokovic finally broke Caruso’s serve. As the game wore on, Djokovic appeared bothered by crowd noise, even though the Foro Italico is empty of fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The only people inside the stadium were coaches and others working at the tournament.

“Which ones?” the umpire asked Djokovic, trying to figure out who was bothering him.

Djokovic replied curtly: “There’s 10 people in the stands.”

Afterward, Djokovic explained: “It was very, very quiet, which is very unusual to what we are used to here in Rome, which has one of the loudest and most energetic crowd atmospheres on the tour. But there was somebody in the corridor of the stadium that was talking — about five, six people.”

After winning, Djokovic laughed to himself as he performed his usual on-court celebration, waving his arms toward all four sides of the Campo Centrale stands.

“I miss the crowd,” he said. “Italy has a nice tennis tradition and this tournament has been around for many years. It’s a little strange.”

Djokovic, a four-time Rome champion, next faces either Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato or Filip Krajinovic.

Later, nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal was to make his return to competition after a seven-month absence against Pablo Carreño Busta.

Also in the second round, Rome resident Matteo Berrettini defeated Argentina Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1, Marin Cilic beat sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, and Italian wild-card entry Stefano Travaglia eliminated U.S. Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric 7-6 (2), 7-5.

In the women’s tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep beat Italian wild-card entry Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4, last year’s semifinalist Kiki Bertens defeated Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-4, and Montenegrin qualifier Danka Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1.

The clay-court event, which was rescheduled from May because of the pandemic, is an important warmup for the rescheduled French Open, which starts in 11 days.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Italy's Salvatore Caruso, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy's Salvatore Caruso, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Italy's Salvatore Caruso returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone