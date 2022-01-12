Djokovic clarifies movements, Australian visa saga continues

In a statement posted on Instagram, Djokovic described the speculation as “hurtful” and said he wanted to address “continuing misinformation” in the interest of ”alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”

Djokovic said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative in the days before he returned a positive on a test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” because he was asymptomatic.

He addressed the travel declaration by saying it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”

“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “The team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”

At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office said Djokovic’s legal team had filed further submissions against the the potential cancellation of his visa.

