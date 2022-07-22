BreakingNews
Entire Miami Valley now at ‘high’ community COVID level
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray on Europe at Laver Cup

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer speak during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer speak during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup

LONDON (AP) — The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup, with Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on Team Europe in September.

Event organizers announced Friday that Djokovic will participate.

He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships.

That quartet has combined to win 66 of the past 76 Grand Slam trophies, and each has spent time at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer’s management company, will be in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Three members of Team World’s roster have been announced: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Jihadi rebels attack key military base near Mali's capital
2
In your debt: 3 times debt can be a helpful tool
3
California OKs 'baby bonds' to help combat child poverty
4
Wall Street drifts lower as week's rally runs out of steam
5
Immigrant Capitol Police Officer still deals with pain
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top