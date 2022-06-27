Djokovic makes more history with 1st round win at Wimbledon

Djokovic has won the last three Wimbledon titles and is going for his seventh overall. That would put him in a tie for the second most with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. Only Roger Federer, with eight, has more.

Another major title would also give him 21 for his career. Nadal has 22, and Federer has 20.

Most of Djokovic's Grand Slam singles championships have come at the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time champion. But he was unable to defend his title in Melbourne this year after being deported because of Australia's vaccination protocols.

The first player to reach the second round was Alison Riske. The 28th-seeded American defeated Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4.

Other seeded women who advanced were No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 29 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Kalinina will face another Ukrainian, Lesia Tsurenko, in the second round.

Tsurenko's match was halted for about 10 minutes when her opponent, British wild-card entry Jodie Burrage, stopped to help a ballboy who was feeling faint.

Burrage gave the boy a sports drink and a nutritional gel before someone in the crowd passed her some chewy candy. The boy was soon helped off court.

French Open finalist Casper Ruud won his opening match on Court 12. The third-seeded Norwegian defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (1), 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Also in the men's draw, No. 9 Cam Norrie of Britain, No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, No. 23 Frances Tiafoe of the United States and No. 30 Tommy Paul of the United States advanced.

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic touches the grass on Centre Court as he celebrates after beating Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Alison Riske of the US returns the ball to Switzerland's Ylena In-Albon during their women's singles tennis matchon day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali