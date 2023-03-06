BreakingNews
Clark County officials: 20 derailed Norfolk Southern cars not carrying hazardous materials; others contained propane
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open after losing his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.

The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.

The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
2
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
3
S. Korea pushes to end Japan disputes over forced laborers
4
No timetable for Ja Morant's return during 'healing process'
5
Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top