BreakingNews
Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved," according to a new note from his doctor released Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved," according to a new note from his doctor released Monday.

Although he still has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O'Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. He's also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers.

In Other News
1
Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada
2
Russian opposition figure detained after returning to Moscow
3
For once, Cherokee actor Wes Studi cast as romantic co-star
4
Elliott won't celebrate gifted Pocono win after Hamlin DQ
5
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top