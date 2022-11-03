Doctor to review if Uvalde victims had survivable injuries

The review was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

It was not clear how much the findings will impact the state's criminal investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Escott said the the review could take between three and six months and expressed hoped that the results will quickly be made public. Four other physicians who are EMS and trauma specialists, along with other expert advisors, will also help in the review, Escott said.

He said the review will look at autopsy reports and medical records from hospitals and paramedics who treated the victims. Among the questions, Escott said, is whether victims could have survived if they had received first response help within 10 minutes and arrived at a trauma center within an hour.

“The challenge we have in Uvalde is it is a small community and there are limited EMS resources and the closest level 1 or level 2 trauma center is 90 minutes away,” he said.

Last week, Col. Steve McCraw, Texas’ state police chief, said the criminal investigation into the police response to the shooting led by Texas Rangers would be wrapped up by the end of the year and turned over to prosecutors. He didn't indicate whether charges would be recommended against any officers.

McCraw told families of the children killed in the shooting that the Texas Department of Public Safety "did not fail" Uvalde during the response amid escalating scrutiny over the department's actions. One state trooper has been fired and several others were placed under internal investigation.