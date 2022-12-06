Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital

BreakingNews
Dayton police, city facing lawsuit in deaths of mother, 6-year-old daughter
Nation & World
41 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil's national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

