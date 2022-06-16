Dodgers' Anderson loses no-hit bid in 9th on Ohtani triple

Will Smith hit a three-run homer in the first for the Dodgers. Trea Turner added a solo shot in the third.

The Dodgers took both games of this Freeway Series for their sixth series sweep of the season. The skidding Angels lost their 11th in a row on the road and have dropped 18 of 20 overall.

Angels rookie Reid Detmers (2-3), who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay last month, gave up four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high six and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup after reaggravating his right wrist.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder) could possibly start Sunday against Cleveland. He was on his way back to LA from his third rehab start for Double-A Tulsa. ... RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) is advancing in his throwing program.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (4-4, 3.64 ERA) starts Thursday at Seattle in the opener of a four-game series. He's 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners. He's allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his 10 starts this season.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (3-6, 2.80) starts Friday against Cleveland in the opener of a three-game interleague series. He's gone four straight starts without a win despite allowing just eight runs in his last 23 1/3 innings.

