Dodgers' Anderson no-hitting Angels through 7 innings

Walsh hit a dribbler up the first base line in the seventh. Anderson ran over to make the play and got there in time, but spiked the throw for an error.

Anderson has had one season with a winning record (4-3 in 2020 with San Francisco) but now he’s having the best year of his seven-year career. He came into the game with a 7-0 record and 3.07 ERA.

The Dodgers got a three-run homer from Will Smith in the first and a solo shot by Trea Turner in the third.

___

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

