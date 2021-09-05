Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

Urías (16-3) extended his lead as the winningest pitcher in the majors with another solid outing. The left-hander struck out eight, walked none, and gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jay Jackson (2-1) started and took the loss. He gave up three runs in a third of an inning in a bullpen game in which the Giants used eight pitchers.

Jackson left a 1-0 game with two runners aboard on consecutive one-out walks to Mookie Betts and Justin Turner. Both scored off Jarlin García.

After both runners advanced on a double steal, Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly scored Betts, and Turner scored on a double by A.J. Pollack.

Turner also scored on a balk in the top of the sixth, extending the Dodgers' lead to 4-1. Turner reached on a one-out single and went to second on shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s throwing error. Turner took third on reliever Quintana’s wild pitch and scored when third base umpire Adam Hamari called a balk on the left-hander.

San Francisco's only run came on a double by Posey in the bottom of the first inning.

Seager homered leading off the ninth to start a two-run inning.

GREAT GRAB

Giants right-fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. robbed Justin Turner of extra bases with great running over-the-shoulder catch to end the top of the eighth.

SELLOUT

The announced crowd of 41,146 was San Francisco’s first sellout since 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (inflamed pitching elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. He’s expected to pitch three innings. … RHP Max Scherzer, who experienced right hamstring tightness during his last start Wednesday against Atlanta, felt well after throwing a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next scheduled start Monday in St. Louis, Roberts said. … LHP David Price, scratched from Friday’s start with an unspecified arm injury, felt better after playing catch Saturday and remains on the active list, Roberts said. … OF A.J. Pollock left the game with a right hamstring strain after getting caught trying to stealing third to end the top of the first.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. … OF/INF Mauricio Dubón was activated and in the lineup at shortstop a day being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Alex Wood, on the injured list with COVID-19, is still experiencing fever and chills. His vaccination status has not yet been revealed. “I didn’t think it was appropriate” to ask, manager Gabe Kapler said. “Today he’s sick, so I just kind of left him alone.” … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19) is expected to fly back from New York on Sunday but isn’t expected to be immediately activated, Kapler said.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2., 2.05 ERA) is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in five starts against the Giants this year. He’s unbeaten in 12 career games (10 starts) against San Francisco (7-0, 1.83). The Giants have not named a starter for Sunday.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Caption San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria throws to first base for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Caption San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) congratulates Mookie Betts (50) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jay Jackson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti