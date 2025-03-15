Dodgers' Betts dealing with illness in Japan, Roberts hopeful he'll be ready for opening day

Roberts said the 32-year-old Betts started to feel flu-like symptoms during the team's final day in Arizona, but team doctors said he was OK to make the long trip to Japan.

“Mookie is here today, but he's been really sick,” Roberts said. "Lost some weight, so we're trying to get him hydrated. He's going to work out a little today, but he won't be playing either tonight or tomorrow.

“Then when we have our off day, our workout day, we'll see how he is.”

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

