Dodgers charged with 2nd error on wild G4 play for Rays win

"I saw Arozarena, the game-winning run, coming around, and in my mind I thought it was going to be close," Smith said Sunday. “I didn’t realize he tripped and fell. I was just trying to make a quick tag and get it on him as quick as I could. It was a little quick, missed the ball.”

That allowed Arozarena, who had stumbled to the ground and taken steps toward home and then back to third, to get up and instead dive to the plate with the winning run.

Smith said he didn't know Arozarena had fallen down until he “went to tag without the ball in my glove.”

