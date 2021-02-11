Dodgers introduce Trevor Bauer with 3-year deal

FILE - Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, in this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, file photo. Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski