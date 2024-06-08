Dodgers' Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview

Torres hit a grounder to third, prompting Willis to say: “After this play."

The ball hit Hernández on his bare right hand. By the time the third baseman recovered and threw to first, Torres had crossed the bag.

About one minute latter, after ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

Responded Willis: "I don't want to ask it again, because I don't want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I'll take that E for you, big dog."

Torres reached third on Trent Grisham's two-out single but was stranded when Jose Trevino struck out.

Hernández then reached on an error by Torres when the second baseman dropped his popup to short right field in the third but was picked off by Cody Poteet.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

