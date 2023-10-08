Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw chased in 1st inning of NLDS against Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw crashed out of Game 1 of the NL Division Series, getting tagged for six runs and recording just one out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had never made a start in which he had pitched less than one inning. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts had expected Kershaw to throw about 85 pitches.

Instead, he was gone after 35. He was replaced by rookie Emmet Sheehan.

Five batters up and five runs scored without an out in the first.

Kershaw gave up a leadoff double to Ketel Marte after the ball went off the glove of center fielder James Outman. Corbin Carroll followed with a RBI single, making it 1-0.

Tommy Pham singled to left and Christian Walker doubled off the base of the bullpen gate for a 2-0 lead.

Gabriel Moreno came up next and belted a three-run shot to left.

Kershaw retired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a grounder to shortstop, needing 26 pitches to get the first out of the inning. He then walked Alek Thomas. That set up Evan Longoria's RBI double to left-center, extending Arizona's lead to 6-0.

Roberts came striding out of the dugout and took the ball from Kershaw, who walked off with his head down. He removed his cap, sat down and hung his head.

Sheehan got two quick outs to end the inning, striking out Geraldo Perdomo and getting Marte on a groundout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb