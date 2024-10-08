Dodgers manager Roberts says it's 'bothersome' that Machado seemed to throw ball at him in dugout

Roberts said he didn't notice Machado's throw in real time but later saw a video of the incident. “It was unsettling. ... And the ball was directed at me with something behind it.”

Roberts said the ball didn't hit him because of netting.

"That was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very — it’s pretty disrespectful," Roberts said Monday before the Dodgers had an early evening workout at Petco Park, where the series will resume in front of a sellout crowd Tuesday night.

Third base umpire Tripp Gibson spoke with Machado but Roberts said: “I don’t think they should have had a little arm-around-each-other conversation. If players can throw balls at opposing managers, you know."

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. He trolled the fans by staring at them and then hopping up and down several times before throwing the ball to the infield.

Flaherty said Sunday night that Machado "did some s--- in between innings. He threw a ball at our dugout. There was no reason for that.”

Asked about Flaherty’s accusation, Machado said, “I throw balls all the time into dugouts. Both dugouts. They have bad balls, you throw the ball back in there.”

Roberts spoke Monday about an hour after Machado met briefly with reporters.

Flaherty said he wished he had “held it together a little bit better."

“It's the playoffs, man. There's a lot of emotion,” Flaherty said. “I think it got out of hand yesterday with everybody from me and him to the fans getting involved. There's emotion after the punchout, there's emotion after every home run. I wasn't trying to direct any of that toward him. I understand them taking offense to Tatis getting hit. We would react the same way if any of our guys got hit."

“After that happens and he throws a ball, I wish he would have just let it go,” Flaherty added. "The umpires did their job. They stepped in and talked to him. That's not how I want things to go. We want to keep things on the field and focus on the game."

Flaherty, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, was obtained from Detroit on July 30.

“I'm not trying to be that player that's going back and forth with somebody in the dugout,” Flaherty said. "I was done. Things were said, it's hard to hear. We've got to do a better job of getting things done on the field."

The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler while the Padres will go with Michael King, who struck out 12 in his first playoff start in a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against Atlanta.

“It’s good to be able to have a day off, reset, have a workout here shortly. And there’s going to be a lot of emotions tomorrow,” Roberts said.

Roberts grew up in northern San Diego County, played for the Padres for two seasons and later was on their coaching staff, including serving as interim manager for one game after Bud Black was fired in 2015.

“Part of it is trying to drown out the noise. The other part of it is using it as fuel. So I think that collectively, we’ll be ready to go,” Roberts said.

“I mean, clearly that team over there, they like the villain-type kind of role and they feed off of that," Roberts said. "So whatever gets us going, the motivation is individually, collectively, to win a baseball game, to win a series. It's going to be noisy and rowdy. And it’s up to us to still stay focused and compete and fight.”

Said Profar: “We love to play baseball and we play with a lot of energy. We’re always trying to win.”

Tatis is 9 for 14 with three homers and no strikeouts in four playoff games this year.

“He’s been on fire. He’s been carrying this team,” Machado said. “We all know what he’s capable of. He’s not going to shy away from anything. For us to get to where we want to get to, he’s a big part of that.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP