Dodgers' Max Scherzer loses perfecto in 8th after 3,000th K

After a 22-minute bottom of the seventh in which Los Angeles scored four runs, Scherzer returned for the eighth and got Fernando Tatis Jr. to pop up before Hosmer's clean hit.

The Dodgers lead 6-0.

There have only been 23 perfect games in major league history, the last by Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012.

In a big blow, San Diego starter Blake Snell left after 11 pitches with a left adductor injury.

Brewers pitchers Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season on Saturday night against Cleveland, topping the mark set when pitchers first began throwing overhand in 1884. Most of those no-hitters came before Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers Max Scherzer tips his cap after he pitched his 3000th career strikeout against San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning during in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy