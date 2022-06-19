Dodgers' Mookie Betts to injured list with cracked right rib

Roberts said Betts couldn't get loosened up. An X-ray on Friday was negative, but an MRI on Saturday revealed the crack.

The Dodgers are already without starting pitchers Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May due to injuries.

“I don't want to reference Murphy's Law but it has been that way. You have to keep moving on. It's a long season,” Roberts said.

Zach McKinstry is expected to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take the open roster spot.

