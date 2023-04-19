Dodgers ponder shortstop for Betts after paternity leave

The manager acknowledged that if the Dodgers had forced extra innings against the Mets on Monday night, Betts would have played shortstop. Taylor left the game in the eighth with soreness in his left side, and a stint on the injured list is under consideration.

“He’s been clamoring for quite some time (to play shortstop),” Roberts said of Betts. “So we’ll see how it plays out.”

Roberts said that at some point “every day,” during batting practice or in pregame infield drills, Betts will take a least a handful of grounders at shortstop.

The skipper was asked about the potential for Betts getting hurt while playing an unfamiliar position.

“I don’t think there’s a health risk,” Roberts said. “Obviously you’re looking at where we’re at, and I will decide what gives us the best chance to win. Is it Miguel Rojas, who is coming off some tissue injuries, to play a day game after two night games? The status of (Taylor). All that stuff I will have to weigh and make that decision.”

A simple decision could be to have Williams play shortstop. The 26-year-old Williams, who signed as a free agent with the Dodgers this past offseason, does have five games of major league experience (two starts) at shortstop and has played 72 of his 137 career games in the infield.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP