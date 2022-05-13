Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on IL with inflammation

Kershaw has spent time on the injured list in each of the past seven seasons. He was bothered by left arm pain for the entire second half of last season, and he missed the Dodgers' playoff run.

Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) is making his fill-in start on normal rest because the Dodgers had an off day since his last start. He is also off to an outstanding start to the season with 32 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.

Cleavinger is returning for his third stint with the Dodgers after allowing one earned run over 1 2/3 innings in his previous three appearances for Los Angeles this season. The Dodgers acquired him from Philadelphia in a three-team trade in December 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, checks second before pitching to Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, as catcher Austin Barnes, second from left, and home plate umpire Bill Miller watch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)