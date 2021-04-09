Dodgers receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony

Dodgers fans also roared particularly loudly for veteran Justin Turner and for Julio Urías, who got the final ring. The Dodgers' homegrown Mexican left-hander smoothly recorded the final seven outs of the World Series clincher over Tampa Bay.

Left-hander David Price got a World Series ring despite opting out of his first season with Los Angeles due to the pandemic, but the veteran announced he is auctioning the ring to benefit The Players Alliance and its social justice causes.

The Dodgers also took a moment to honor Tommy Lasorda, the beloved former manager who died in January, just over two months after he witnessed Los Angeles' championship-clinching victory in Texas.

Lasorda's daughter, Laurel, spoke briefly to the crowd.

“Rest assured he’s smiling today and his spirit is with each and every one of us,” she said.

She introduced Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who pointed skyward on his way to receive his ring.

Dodgers owner Magic Johnson and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — who was booed — raised the 2020 championship banner on a flagpole beyond center field.

Kershaw and several teammates put on their rings immediately after receiving the box, triumphantly flashing them for the cameras. The rings are stacked with hundreds of diamonds and sapphires totaling 11 karats.

Enrique Hernández and Joc Pederson missed the ceremony after leaving the Dodgers during the offseason.

___

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers pose for photos with their 2020 World Series Championship ring before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, right, is hugged by Chris Taylor (3) next to manager Dave Roberts, left, after their team's World Series Championship ring ceremony before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers greet each other during player introductions before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez