Dodgers recover, beat Giants 9-6 on Betts' 3-run HR in 8th

Evan Phillips (4-3) worked one inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 16th save.

The Giants tied it at 5 with a five-run seventh when the Dodgers' bullpen crumbled.

Phil Bickford gave up a solo homer to Evan Longoria. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs, Ruf blasted a grand slam to left-center off Alex Vesia to even the score.

Phillips came on in the eighth and promptly walked Wilmer Flores before Pederson doubled to deep left. After Longoria grounded out, Luis González was intentionally walked to load the bases. Phillips walked Thairo Estrada, forcing in Flores for a 6-5 lead.

Austin Slater grounded into a fielder’s choice to third and Max Muncy threw out Pederson at the plate for the second out. Pinch-hitter Joey Bart struck out to end the inning.

Freddie Freeman homered for his NL-leading 115th hit in the first.

Mitch White took a no-hit bid into the sixth as the Dodgers were cruising with a 5-0 lead.

White didn’t allow a baserunner until consecutive two-out walks to Austin Wynns and LaMonte Wade Jr. in the third. The right-hander got his only strikeout in the fifth, when González went down swinging leading off.

Caleb Ferguson followed with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Giants starter Carlos Rodón gave up five runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella (COVID-19 IL) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He's expected to get time at second base, designated hitter and third base. ... LHP José Álvarez (left elbow) remains in San Francisco for rehab. ... C Curt Casali (oblique strain) started hitting to go with the running he's already doing. ... RHP Mauricio Llovera (right flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. ... RHP Zack Littell (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen in Arizona. ... SS Brandon Crawford (right knee inflammation) began light baseball activity.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner left the game with abdominal tightness. ... Manager Dave Roberts said he's “cautiously optimistic” that RHP Walker Buehler (right flexor tendon strain) will return in September. ... RHP Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) will pitch three innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts expects him back by mid-August. ... LHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder) will make a start in Arizona. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder) is pain-free and should return soon. ... OF Chris Taylor (left foot) is swinging a bat and throwing, but not able to run yet.

BELLI BOBBLEHEAD

Bellinger's father, Clay, a three-time World Series champion with the Yankees, handled first pitch duties while holding his 7-month-old granddaughter in his left arm. Clay bounced the pitch in the dirt but his son deftly handled it while Caiden appeared nonplussed.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA) struck out five over six-plus innings against Milwaukee in his previous start before the All-Star break.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96) makes his first start with the Dodgers against the rival Giants. He's 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in eight career starts against them.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball gamewld Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball gamewld Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez chases a ball which landed for a two-run double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez chases a ball which landed for a two-run double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner taps his helmet as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner taps his helmet as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto follows through on an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto follows through on an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez