Dodgers' Scherzer scratched from Game 6 start vs Braves

He got his first career save on Oct 14 at San Francisco in Game 5 of the Division Series, throwing 13 pitches on two days' rest after throwing 110 pitches over seven innings during the Dodgers' 1-0 loss in Game 3.

Scherzer started Game 2 at the Braves on Sunday and did not get a decision in Atlanta's 5-4 win, throwing 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings. He said after that game he had a bit of a dead arm but said at the time he did not think it was that big of a deal.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks off the field after being relieved in the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis