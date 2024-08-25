Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani throws off a mound for 1st time since elbow surgery last fall

The Japanese sensation is the fastest player in major league history to join the 40-40 club as its sixth member. He did so in his 126th game of the season.

Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, closely tracked by a horde of media. He had surgery last September after injuring his elbow while with the Los Angeles Angels. Three months later, he joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

The team has emphasized that Ohtani won't be pitching at all this season, including in the postseason.

Ohtani has been playing as a designated hitter this season.

