Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury

Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team's head physician, in Los Angeles.

Ohtani was just 1 for 11 at the plate with a walk in the World Series following the injury, but his presence was galvanizing for a lineup that had relied on his production all season. The 30-year-old produced one of the best regular seasons in baseball history, becoming the first player to have at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

He signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last year.

It remains to be seen if the surgery will affect Ohtani's planned return as a pitcher in 2025. The right-hander had surgery on his throwing elbow last offseason, which kept him off the mound in 2024.

The Dodgers open spring training in early February, a few days before most other teams, because they are scheduled to play in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

