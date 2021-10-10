Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Raheem Blackshear also ran for a touchdown for the Hokies and John Parker Romo kicked three field goals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: Buchner likely earned himself more playing time among the three QBs the Irish have used this season. Notre Dame ran 13 plays and managed just 27 yards with Coan behind center in the first quarter. Buchner led a 75-yard touchdown drive in is first series in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech: Connor Blumrick replaced Burmeister in the fourth quarter after Burmeister appeared to hurt his throwing hand late in the third quarter. Burmeister was able to throw on the sideline. Blumrick's second pass attempt was intercepted when the Hokies tried for a two-point conversion. Blumrick later got hurt on a running play and Burmeister returned to the game.

UP NEXT

The Fighting Irish have a week of before facing Southern California in South Bend.

The Hokies face Pittsburgh in their third of four straight home games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) scores a touchdown past Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3 ) passes the ball against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry