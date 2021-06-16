DOJ sues to block AON's $30B acquisition of Willis Towers

The two companies said that the combination “will accelerate innovation on behalf of clients creating more choice in an already dynamic and competitive marketplace.”

In seeking separate approval for the merger from European Union authorities, the two companies agreed to divest some of their assets. But Justice Department officials said Wednesday those would not be sufficient to protect U.S. consumers.

Both companies are based in London and incorporated in Ireland. AON, with about $11 billion in revenue last year, has some 100 offices in the U.S. Willis Towers Watson, with around $9 billion in 2020 revenue, has 80 U.S. offices.

