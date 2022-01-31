Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dolce&Gabbana drop animal fur starting in 2022

FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. Dolce & Gabbana announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 that it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur. The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)

Credit: Pamela Hassell

caption arrowCaption
FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. Dolce & Gabbana announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 that it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur. The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)

Credit: Pamela Hassell

Credit: Pamela Hassell

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
Dolce&Gabbana says it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur

MILAN (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

"Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur," Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

In Other News
1
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
2
Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro
3
Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope
4
N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam
5
Eriksen set for playing return after signing for Brentford
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top