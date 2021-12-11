dayton-daily-news logo
Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman

The casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried to a hearse after a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Nation & World
By JOHN HANNA, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Fellow Kansans have celebrated Bob Dole as a tough but compassionate patriot shaped by small-town values

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Kansans on Saturday celebrated Bob Dole as a tough but compassionate patriot shaped by small-town values, a strong partisan leader who could nevertheless work with political opponents, and a war hero who ultimately became “the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”

Dole made his last journey to his prairie state for memorial services in his western Kansas hometown of Russell and at the Statehouse in Topeka. He was honored for the military service during World War II that left him severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed his recovery.

Elected officials and former elected officials from both parties said Dole embodied the state's motto, “To the stars through difficulties,” and never stopped trying to help others.

“He did not hide in a time of crisis. He looked for solutions,” former U.S. Rep. Jim Slattery, a Kansas Democrat, said during the Statehouse event. ”I often told Bob he was the toughest man I ever knew, both physically and mentally, but he had a tender heart."

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 after a lifetime of service that included nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served more than a decade with Dole in the Senate and later surpassed Dole as the longest-serving GOP leader there, attended both Kansas events as well.

Saturday's events began with a public viewing of his casket and a memorial service at a Roman Catholic church in Russell, the small town some 240 miles (386 kilometers) west of Kansas City where he grew up during the Great Depression. Speakers for the state capital event Saturday afternoon noted that Dole’s career in elective office began in the Kansas House in the early 1950s.

The dignitaries at both events included Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas’ two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, and former GOP U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Nancy Kassebaum Baker.

Kelly said in remarks in Dole's hometown that Russell was “where his roots run deepest.” Dignitaries in dark, formal business attire mixed in the congregation with local residents dressed in less formal farm and work clothes, a KWCH-TV livestream showed.

“As we gather here today to come together to salute our state’s most favorite of favorite sons and the greatest of the Greatest Generation, we pause to reflect with immense gratitude on all that Bob Dole's life meant to Kansas and to Kansans, to our nation and to the world,” Kelly said.

Dole — known for a caustic wit that he sometimes turned on himself — also was honored Friday during a service at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden was among the speakers there. Another tribute followed at the World War II Memorial in Washington — a monument to Dole's generation that he worked to get built.

Dole became known as a congressional leader who could bridge partisan divides to pass legislation such as the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act aimed at preventing discrimination on the basis of disability. In Russell, Moran attributed that ability to Dole’s ties to a small town, where people who disagree on politics still mix in their daily lives.

Speakers also pleaded for more civility in politics, with Kelly calling on her Statehouse audience to “pledge ourselves to be more like Bob Dole.”

Moran added: “Think of all the things he's been through and how hope had to be so important to his life to get through the day."

Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown Friday evening to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.

Oil production allowed Russell to boom when Dole was growing up, even during the Great Depression, with the first local well drilled in 1923, the year he was born. In Russell, Moran quoted Dole's speech accepting the 1996 presidential nomination, in which Dole said, "the first thing you learn on the prairie is the relative size of a man compared to the lay of the land.”

“His family and this community endured the Dust Bowl of the Great Depression,” Moran said. “In Russell, you could feel and see the challenges, the obstacles, the barriers that were put in people’s lives. Nothing was easy.”

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Military pallbearers bring Bob Dole's casket into the Kansas Statehouse rotunda for a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Dole was a former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, and was honored at events in Kansas for his long public service and his World War II military service. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Military pallbearers bring Bob Dole's casket into the Kansas Statehouse rotunda for a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Dole was a former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, and was honored at events in Kansas for his long public service and his World War II military service. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole listens during a memorial service for her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole listens during a memorial service for her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A woman rests her hand on the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a memorial service in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A woman rests her hand on the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a memorial service in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, left, comforts Elizabeth Dole, right, in front of the casket of her late husband, Bob Dole, during a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Bob Dole, a former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, was honored as a compassionate patriot, World War II hero and great statesman. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, left, comforts Elizabeth Dole, right, in front of the casket of her late husband, Bob Dole, during a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Bob Dole, a former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, was honored as a compassionate patriot, World War II hero and great statesman. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Slattery, D-Kan., eulogizes Bob Dole during a memorial service for the former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Dole was a Republican but Slattery and other speakers said he would work with political opponents to solve problems during a long congressional career. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Slattery, D-Kan., eulogizes Bob Dole during a memorial service for the former U.S. senator from Kansas, U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Dole was a Republican but Slattery and other speakers said he would work with political opponents to solve problems during a long congressional career. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A hearse carrying the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., drives down Main Street on the way to a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A hearse carrying the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., drives down Main Street on the way to a memorial service, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A hearse carries the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., down Main Street on the way to a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A hearse carries the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., down Main Street on the way to a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
World War II veteran Alexander Freidenberger, 97, talks to Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., before a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

World War II veteran Alexander Freidenberger, 97, talks to Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., before a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, arrive at a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, arrive at a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A man takes a photo of the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a memorial service in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A man takes a photo of the casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a memorial service in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former Sen. Nancy Landon Kassebaum, of Kan., center, talks to former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, after a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Nancy Landon Kassebaum, of Kan., center, talks to former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, after a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Pallbearers move a casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during a memorial service in Dole's hometown of Russell, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pallbearers move a casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during a memorial service in Dole's hometown of Russell, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried out of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church after a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried out of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church after a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka, Kan., for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka, Kan., for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the first floor rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, Kan., for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the first floor rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, Kan., for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Members of the American Legion Riders await the arrival of the late Sen. Bob Dole at the Kansas State Capitol building for a memorial service in Topeka, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Members of the American Legion Riders await the arrival of the late Sen. Bob Dole at the Kansas State Capitol building for a memorial service in Topeka, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka, Kan. for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Members of the Kansas National Guard Military Honor Guard carry the casket of Sen. Bob Dole into the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka, Kan. for his memorial service Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
